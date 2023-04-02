Frankie Bridge was at her “least confident” when she was in The Saturdays.

The 34-year-old star first found fame as a member of S Club Juniors when she was just 12 years old before going on to secure a place in the girlband and she admitted she constantly used to compare herself to the rest of the ‘Ego’ hitmakers, much to the detriment of her self-esteem.

She said: “I was least confident in my 20s. It’s no surprise that it coincided with being in a girlband.

“I’d find myself comparing myself with the other girls.

“That was so unhealthy but I do find that I do it less now.”

Frankie – who has sons Parker, nine, and Carter, seven, with husband Wayne Bridge – also admitted she feels a lot more comfortable going without make-up now than she ever used to.

She said: “When I was younger, it was a case of the more make-up the better.

“The more pairs of eyelashes I had on, the happier I was, and that was what gave me confidence.

“Then I went through a stage where my skin was really bad and I had to train myself not to wear make-up, to help repair it.

“Now, being make-up-free is when I feel most confident, which I never thought would be the case.

“When I’m comfortable in my own skin, that’s when I feel confident within myself.”

The ‘Issues’ singer has found her confidence has grown since she had her children.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “I’ve always had anxiety and I assumed having kids would make it worse, but it got better, because I don’t have time to think about all the things that might go wrong.

“There’s nothing like a child to make you realise that you can't control everything in life.

“I can try to wrap my kids in cotton wool, but they’re going to fall over.

“Someone’s going to make them cry. I can’t protect them from everything, and seeing how much kids live in the moment helped me feel more confident.”