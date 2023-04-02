Jo Wood believes she may have been abducted by aliens.

The 68-year-old model - who is the former wife of Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood - believes in extra-terrestrials and has considered the possibility that she may have been captured by aliens in the past.

Speaking to The Daily Star newspaper, Jo said: "I wouldn't be surprised if I've been abducted by aliens but had my memory wiped.

"I often have dreams of me floating and flying just by myself and getting higher and higher. Maybe that was me being abducted (and beamed down)."

Jo claims to have had her first alien sighting in Brazil, when Ronnie alerted her by shouting: "Come and see, there's something in the sky!"

Jo explained: "Out over the sea was a thing with lights reflecting on the water. It lifted up, went to the right and shot across the sky at a speed that was unbelievable.

"I was like, 'I've just seen a UFO!' That got me obsessed by all things alien. I suddenly realised we are not alone.

"I think there are good guys and bad guys. The good guys just like to look at the planet Earth because it's so beautiful.

"Then there's the bad guys, and who knows what they want to do to us."

Jo and Ronnie have remained on good terms with since their 2009 divorce, even though she walked out on him after he cheated with 20-year-old Ukrainian cocktail waitress Ekaterina Ivanova.

She recently told MailOnline: "I know that I can pick up the phone and ring him if there’s anything, like, trouble or anything like that.

"But I could do that with Keith [Richards] as well. I saw Keith recently, with Patti [Hansen, his wife]. I’m fine with them all. I didn’t do anything wrong!

"When you have children and grandchildren, I think it’s important… I like to know that I can say, 'The kids have been, you know, even though they’re grown up. Have a word with them!'"