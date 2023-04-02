Lukas Gage never thought he would meet the "perfect person" for him.

The 'You' actor and celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton recently confirmed their romance following months of speculation and Lukas insisted he has never been happier.

He told PEOPLE: "You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It's going to happen."

Lukas recently gushed that he feels "very lucky" to be in a relationship with the hairstylist.

Appearing on 'Today', he said: "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love.

"He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."

The 'White Lotus' star is having "the best" time going on "adventures" with his new beau.

As a photo popped up showing the couple snowboarding, he said: "Aw, look at us snowboarding. We have fun together. We go on adventures, and it's the best."

His comments came a week after Chris confirmed his relationship with Lukas when he appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

The 'E.T.' actress, who is good friends with her guest, asked: "Anyone in your life we should know about?"

Chris blushed as he said: "Actually, yeah. Listen, I'm very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."

Drew then confirmed the news of Chris and Lukas' relationship.

She said: "And you are such an amazing human being; I'm sorry, but you are like the world's greatest catch…I can't think of anyone who deserves happiness more…is there a photo of you guys? Look at you guys, and his name is Lukas Gage."

Her guest then yelled, "Cheers to love!" and picked up his friend, swinging her around.

A photo of the couple riding an ATV then appeared on screen and Chris confirmed: "Yeah, that is Lukas. That's in Mexico."