The Wayans family patriarch Howell Wayans has died aged 86.

The former supermarket manager, born 26 August, 1936, and his wife Elvira Alethia, who died July 2020, had 10 children, including the famed comics and actors Marlon, Keenen, Shawn, and Damon, and passed away from causes yet to be announced.

His ‘Scary Movie’ star son Marlon, 50, shared the news on Saturday (01.04.23) on his Instagram, hailing his dad as a “legend” who always put “family first”.

He said: “Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you.

“Baby boy loves you. And if ever I need you I know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed.”

He also said about his dad’s parenting style: “When I was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up? He simply said: ‘I wanted to be a man,’ I said: ‘Not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?’ He said: ‘Just a man.’”

Marlon said his dad told him “a man takes care of himself and his responsibilities” and “his family is always FIRST”, adding: “From that day on I wanted to be a MAN.”

Marlon also paid tribute to his late mum in the post, adding: “Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her.

“I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven I know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine Jesus can make... .”

In a separate post hours later, Marlon shared another photo of his father with a glass of wine captioned: “My man 50 grand. Every time I sip a hood of wine I’ll think of you.”

Marlon was on stage performing stand-up three hours after his father’s death, and only revealed the news to the audience at the very end of the show, according to TMZ.

Along with comics Marlon, Keenen, Shawn, and Damon, Howell had Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedra and Vonnie, and the family has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

His son Damon, 62, is famed for his role in ‘The Last Boy Scout’ alongside Bruce Willis, and projects produced, written and directed by his brood include the film ‘White Chicks’ and the ‘Scary Movies’ spoof horror series.

Howell’s eldest daughter said online: “My Heart is Heavy. I thank God for allowing Us to have so many years of love, memories and great parent.”

Her son Craig added on Instagram about his grandad: “First to last... family on mines. Love you pops! Jehovah just gained another strong soldier.”

Family friend Omar Epps was one of a flood of stars and family friends who posted a tribute to Howell, calling him a “giant”.

The ’Juice’ actor, 49, added: “Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. This man was a GIANT amongst giants. Pop Wayans was a true father to me (through) out my life. Always teaching me, giving me jewels that I walk with to this day. I love you Pop!

“Thank you for taking me under your wing as if I was one of your own. We’re all devastated, but yet somehow, you prepared us for this moment. I LOVE YOU!!”

Two-time heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe, 55, said: “My prayers to you and the family my brother rest in peace to ya pops.”