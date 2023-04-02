Marlon Wayans reportedly “worked the tragedy” of his dad’s death into a tearful comedy set three hours after he learned of Howell Wayans’ passing.

The actor and comic, 50, was left devastated when he heard the Wayans family patriarch – who had nine other children including Marlon’s famed siblings Keenen, Shawn, and Damon – had died aged 86 on Friday (31.03.23) night.

But he took to the stage to perform a stand-up act in LA hours later, after finding out about his dad’s passing while on a break between two shows at Flappers comedy club in Burbank, California, according to TMZ.

The outlet said the shocked ‘Scary Movie’ star went back on stage and at one point told a story about the 2020 death of his mum Elvira Alethia – which apparently sparked an “incredibly emotional set.”

The ‘White Chicks’ actor reportedly didn’t break the news about his father’s death until the end of his gig, when he is said to have gone “deep” into his “family dynamic/history as one of the Wayans”, and told fans his dad “had just passed three hours ago”.

Sources added to TMZ Marlon cried during the set, as did several members of the audience, who then gave him a standing ovation.

Marlon announced the news of Howell’s death to the world on Saturday (01.04.23) by posting a long tribute to his dad on Instagram, hailing him a “legend” who always put “family first”.

He said: “Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you.

“Baby boy loves you. And if ever I need you I know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed.”

Marlon also said about his dad’s parenting style: “When I was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up? He simply said: ‘I wanted to be a man,’ I said: ‘Not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?’ He said: ‘Just a man.’”

The comic said his dad told him “a man takes care of himself and his responsibilities” and “his family is always FIRST”, adding: “From that day on I wanted to be a MAN.”

Marlon also paid tribute to his late mum in the post, adding: “Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her.

“I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven I know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine Jesus can make… .”

In a separate post hours later, Marlon shared another photo of his father with a glass of wine captioned: “My man 50 grand. Every time I sip a hood of wine I’ll think of you.”

Along with comics Marlon, Keenen, Shawn, and Damon, former supermarket worker Howell and his wife Elvira had Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedra and Vonnie, and the family has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

His cause of death is yet to be announced.