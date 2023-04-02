Sarah Ferguson wants to date Liam Neeson.

The Duchess of York, 63, who married Prince Andrew in 1986 before they separated in 1992 after having daughters Princess Eugenie, 33, and 34-year-old Princess Beatrice, said she was keen to go out on the town now she was single to get herself a new man.

When host Rylan Clark, 34, asked her on his BBC Radio 2 show when they were going to go on “the pull”, the royal replied: “Rylan, what I like about this is imagine two single ladies walking in, right?

“And (the men) will come over to me and think, ‘Oh, that’s safe’ and then they’ll come over because they long to meet you and they get me.”

Rylan replied: “Between the two of us, we could probably take on the world.”

Sarah added: “Yeah... that’s right. But we need to get the age group right so maybe father and son.”

Revealing her crush on 70-year-old ‘Schindler’s List’ actor Liam, who lost his actress wife Natasha Richardson, 45, after she fell skiing in 2009 – and who is thought to be single after a relationship with publicist Freya St Johnston, 49, ended in 2012 – Sarah said: “What about Liam Neeson, is he single?”

Rylan, who was left devastated when his six-year marriage to Dan Neal, 43, collapsed in 2021, responded: “I don’t know if he is actually. He might be. You like a bit of Liam Neeson? I can put in a call.”

Sarah also told Rylan she believes the Queen’s corgis Sandy and Muick, who she has been looking after since the monarch’s death aged 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral estate, are “over their grief”.

She recently told People magazine she was convinced the dogs were barking at the former royal’s ghost.

But Sarah told Rylan: “They’re great, they’re really happy, and their tails have gone up now, so I think they are over their grief.”

The dogs were moved to Royal Lodge, the Windsor home Sarah still shares with her ex-husband Andrew.

Sarah added the dogs are “so sweet”, saying: “I think they’ve been trained by (the Queen) to be so gentle.

“When you take a little digestive biscuit and break like she used to with her little hands...she must have put a little biccie in front of them, and they gently take it.”

Sarah told People magazine about the dogs, which were originally given to the Queen as a present from her, Andrew and their daughters: “I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by.”