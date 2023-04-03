Shakira is leaving her beloved Barcelona behind in "search of happiness".

The 'Whenever, Wherever' hitmaker has confirmed she is leaving the Spanish city amid reports she and her children, Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, are moving to Miami.

In an Instagram statement in both English and Spanish, she wrote: “I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea.

“Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love.”

The emotional star wrapped the post: "Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thanks to my Spanish audience who have always covered me with their love and loyalty. For you, just a see you later, and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves!"

The big move comes amid the 46-year-old singer's very public divorce from Gerard Piqué, the father of her children, who she split from last year after a 12-year relationship.

Gerard, 36, recently revealed he has listened to Shakira’s so-called “diss track” that appears to mock him and his new 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia.

The singer – born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – released the tune ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, which she has said was a cathartic way of expelling her pain over their split.

Gerard said in an interview with Barcelona-based radio station RAC1: "Yes, obviously (I’ve listened to it.)”

But adding how he didn’t want to comment further, the ex-Barcelona centre back added: “I don’t want to talk about it – I don’t think I should talk about it.”

After a long, awkward silence, the ex-footballer stressed that all he wants is for his kids to be happy.

He said: “We have a responsibility, those of us who are parents must protect our children.

“Everyone makes their own decisions. I don’t feel like talking anymore. I just want my children to be well… I’ve always had a close relationship with my children.”