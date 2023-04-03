Lukas Gage wants to play the female attorney who grilled Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 50-year-old actress was sued by Terry Sanderson for $300,000 over a 2016 collision at Utah's Deer Valley Resort, while she countersued for costs plus a "symbolic" amount of $1 and on Thursday (30.03.23), a jury in Park City, Utah, found the retired optometrist "100 percent" at fault for the accident.

Now, 'You' star Lukas, 27, has offered to take on the part of attorney Kristin Vanorman - who went viral when she grilled Gwyneth in court - should the trial ever be adapted into a series.

He told PEOPLE: "Give me the opportunity to play this role. This is what I'm talking about, when people confuse actors for their real-life character. Of course, I'm not equipped to be a lawyer and be in this case, but God, I could bring that role to life. I would love to. Me and that blue suit. Can you see it? A little wig on, a little makeup, and just the way that [she] and Gwyn had a chemistry with each other, that whole case was beautiful to watch. I loved it, I wish it was longer!"

The 'White Lotus' actor went on to beg 'Glee' creator Ryan Murphy - who is known for crime dramas such as 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' and works alongside Gwyneth's husband Brad Falchuk - to make his idea into a reality and turn the court drama into a series.

He added: "Listen, Ryan Murphy, we got to make this series. We got to make this happen!"