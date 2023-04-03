Drake has sampled Kim Kardashian on a new song in an apparent diss at Kanye West.

The 'Rich Flex' rapper has shared a clip of his upcoming track 'Rescue Me', which includes a clip of the SKIMS founder discussing her plans to divorce Kanye with her mom Kris Jenner on the final episode her family's E! show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in 2021.

Kim says: “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy."

The song premiered on 'The Fry Yiy Show' on SiriusXM Radio on March 31.

Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye - previously accused Drake, 36, of making out that Kim had cheated on him with the 'God's Plan' hitmaker.

Speaking on 'Drink Champs' in November 2021, months after they divorced, Kanye said: “You acted like you did.

“It’s like somebody throwing a marble and hiding their hand.”

Kanye previously used Twitter to accuse Kim of cheating with Drake and Meek Mill - before later apologising.

The 45-year-old rapper claimed he had been trying to divorce Kim, 42, after she allegedly met Meek at a hotel.

He also likened Kim's 67-year-old mother to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and alleged he had "almost killed" his daughter North, now nine, because the pair had considered getting an abortion.

Kanye - who also has Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three, with the reality superstar - later issued an apology to Kim, admitting he regretted "going public with something that was a private matter."

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic)"

Kanye also made Kim's now-ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 29, his arch-nemesis during the pair's brief romance, which ended last year, throwing a series of insults his way on social media.