Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan insists there no bad blood with his ex Pamela Anderson.

The 36-year-old social media personality - who married Motley Crue drummer Tommy, 60, on Valentine’s Day in 2019 - made a gag about his ex-wife Pamela in a now-deleted TikTok post in which she seemed to suggest the ‘Baywatch’ actress wouldn’t care if she died but Brittany has now declared there's no longer any animosity there.

Speaking to TMZ.com.she explained: "We’re all good. We want happiness, we want everyone to be friends."

Brittany added that she had yet to hear from Pamela but confirmed she's be happy to talk things over with the TV star if she wanted a conversation.

She posted the controversial TikTok video amid ongoing coverage of the release of 55 year old Pamela’s memoir ‘Love, Pamela’, which features tales of her stormy marriage to Tommy, with whom she shares two sons. Brittany posted a selfie-style video with a “’90s Pam Makeup” filter on her face that showed her saying: “Oh, oh,” while Tommy sat beside her – and added at the top of the clip: “Pam if I died.” The caption also explained: “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope”, but fans of Pamela’s branded it everything from disrespectful to “horrible”.

Brittany previously claimed fans had misinterpreted her video, telling New York Post column PageSix: “[They] thought I was making a joke about her dying instead of myself." She added was “saddened” her post about Pamela had been taken “the wrong way”, but said about how she can’t control everything: “What will be will be.” Brittany also said “humour, even dark humour” has always been her way of coping with “uncomfy” situations.