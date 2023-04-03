Chad Stahelski is "open" to making 'John Wick 5'.

The 54-year-old director has been flattered by the positive reaction to 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and is confident that another movie will materialise if the right idea is found.

Chad told The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast: "It's very flattering for them to come back and, you know, say 'We want more' and it's not just a cash grab. It's legitimately the audience wants more.

"I think we all need that little bit of time to go, 'Whew. Let's see what's next.' If Keanu (Reeves) and I, a few months from now sit down at a whiskey bar in Japan again and go, 'Yep, we'll never do another one of those,' and then all of a sudden go, 'Yeah, but I got an idea,' we're open to it."

Franchise producer Basil Iwanyk also hinted that the crew are willing to make another film, although he did make it clear that the ambiguous ending to 'John Wick: Chapter 4' could be a fitting finale to the franchise.

He told IndieWire: "Just on a personal level, we can't break up the band yet. If the movie does really well, and people love it, and if there's a germ of the idea, we'll entertain it.

"We're so far away from that. I'm not saying there will be a sequel by any stretch, but if there is a world where we can find a story, we'll explore that."

Chad had recently suggested that 'John Wick: Chapter 4' could be the final movie in the franchise.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give 'John Wick' a rest. I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute."