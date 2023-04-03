Blac Chyna has declared she isn't giving up sex as part of her lifestyle makeover.

The 34-year-old model-turned-reality TV star has been undergoing a series of procedures in recent months to reverse all her previous enhancements including having her facial fillers dissolved and has reverted to using her birth name of Angela White and started going to church again - but is adamant she won't be going celibate any time soon.

During an appearance on radio show 'Sway's Universe', she was asked whether she would abstain from sex and she replied: "No!"

She added: "Listen, I ain’t trying to have no attitude, now."

Chyna has devoted herself to her faith since being baptised last year and she's also stepped away from saucy site OnlyFans and started having some of her tattoos removed.

She's also undergone breast reduction surgery and had her silicone butt implants removed, and the star has admitted she made too many changes to her body when she was just a teenager because of her "insecurities".

When asked why she underwent so many procedures at a young age, she said during an appearance on 'Tamron Hall': "Insecurities and, honestly, what was kind of in at that moment. You know, like being in the industry, you want to have this image of yourself to look perfect, you know.

"And there’s no such thing as that. There’s no such thing... .

"I felt the pressures of trying to hurry up and build my body when I should’ve just waited until I was older because that’s gonna happen.

"At 19, 18 years old, your body’s not developed. And you know, in my mindset, I wasn’t thinking about that, and nobody was telling me, you know, right from wrong."