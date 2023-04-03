Maisie Williams says her style is much "more flexible" these days as it's "aligned with" how she is "on the inside".

The 'Game of Thrones' star is not afraid to switch up her style and try new trends.

Speaking to ELLE UK, she explained: "My style is so much more expressive and aligned with myself on the inside. But that’s also because it’s more flexible and I don’t mind doing different styles all the time."

The 25-year-old actress also discussed the issue of ageing and the "hysteria" surrounding women getting older and insisted being youthful comes from within.

She said: "It's easy to get sucked in and question whether the quest for youth is one that I should be starting sooner rather than later, and whether that means facial peels, a special mask, some crazy new ingredient, or whatever.

"I think that it’s hard to avoid that kind of hysteria.

"I think the most important quest is always the one searching within. To find a place within yourself that you love and that you’re deeply proud of, and that you can shine through, I believe that’s what will make you seem young forever, not your skin."

Meanwhile, Maisie previously vowed to help more brands be sustainable while working with high street retailer H+M.

The climate activist admitted there are some firms she refuses to work with because of their negative environmental impact, but she thinks it has a bigger effect if she introduces new projects to a company rather than only agreeing to team up with firms that already share her values.

Speaking to Jessie Ware on her 'Table Manners' podcast, she said: "There are some brands that I won’t work with but I also feel like what I kind of feel like makes more of an impact is to work with a brand that isn’t necessarily the most sustainable and find a project where they can be sustainable.

"So I’m doing a thing with a brand called Coperni and they aren’t necessarily known to be a sustainable brand, they’re a pretty boutique brand so it’s not mass-produced and everything that they do is really high quality but it’s not necessarily sustainable.

"So we’re working together on their first ever completely sustainable handbag and I think that makes more of an impact than just working with a completely eco, entirely ocean, because it becomes a bit of an echo chamber where the only people who know about that are the people who want to live their life that way and it doesn’t ever really reach anyone who’s not doing that already.

"So although I say there are brands that do need to do more, I kind of hope that maybe I could work with those brands and maybe we could do something that is different."