Emilia Clarke will never bleach her hair again after her hair fell out.

The 'Game of Thrones' star has luscious brunette locks thanks to her "fastidious" haircare routine, but once suffered hair loss after dying her hair.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK, she said: “Bleaching was the dumbest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I will never ever do it again! My hair fell out – I was not happy – I did all the masks but nothing worked so I had to cut it all off. Now, I’m fastidious with taking care of my hair. I use specific hair towels, I’ve just discovered this volumising product from R+Co, which is foamy. I make sure to use silk hair ties and I get regular trims – I’ll just get them to do it whenever I’m at a photoshoot.”

The 36-year-old actress also revealed that she will road test a new makeup product by wearing it to the supermarket.

She explained: “It’s going to sound really mad, but when I don’t think I can pull off an eyeshadow or a lipstick, I’ll do a little road test in Sainsbury’s. Pick a day where you’re not doing too much, try on the lipstick and see how you feel walking down the street. Ask: 'Are people looking at me like I’m crazy? Do I feel good?' Then when you wear it to your event or party, it’s not completely new to you. I did it recently with a bright coral lipstick and it's now my new favourite lip colour. It has allowed me to be bolder with other colours.”