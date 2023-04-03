Travis Scott has praised his ex Kylie Jenner as “a beauty”.

The 31-year-old ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper – who has daughter Stormi Webster, five, and one-year-old son Aire Webster, and who split from Kylie, 25, after allegations he cheated – made the comment in response to one of her latest social media posts.

His reality TV personality-turned make up mogul ex posted about her Kylie Cosmetics range on Saturday (01.04.23) by sharing behind-the-scenes images from a KYLASH mascara photoshoot, showing herself in a backless black gown, which she captioned: “KYLASH shoot behind the scenes. new mascara dropping April 6.”

Travis responded: “A beauty.”

The pair split in December after allegations he cheated on her with an Instagram model – which he denied.

Their turbulent on-off romance started in 2017 after they met at the Coachella music festival, where the rapper performed, and a year later, they had daughter Stormi.

Their first split came in October 2019, and in 2020 Kylie told Harper’s Bazaar Travis was still her “best friend”.

The couple got back together in May 2021 after reconnecting during lockdown and four months later they were expecting their son.

Travis was embroiled in controversy last month when he was accused of punching a sound engineer in the face while “angry” and drunk, allegedly causing $12,000 of damage at a New York City nightclub.

He was said in reports to have gone “postal” and landed the blow after he apparently rowed with a 52-year-old engineer who is understood not to have needed medical attention while he performed with Don Toliver, who has a weekly spot at Club Nebula, in the early hours of March 1.

Travis also allegedly damaged a video screen and speaker before he left the club, and Page Six reported Travis has not been arrested in connection with the alleged incident.

One source told the outlet: “Travis came in angry and intoxicated and progressively went postal.

“His shirt said ‘Back the f*** up.’ It’s like he was poised for battle. It was foreshadowing.”

Another insider added Travis was apparently “upset” about the quality of the sound in the club. and said the alleged “fast and furious” incident kicked off within 10 minutes of his arrival.

New York Police Department officers arrived at the scene at 3.25am, and a spokesperson from the force told DailyMail.com there was “also a verbal dispute at that location that ended in $12,000 worth of damage to equipment”.