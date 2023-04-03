Christina Aguilera reveals how she avoids a 'frozen face'

2023/04/03 12:15 (BST)

Christina Aguilera never wants to look like she has a "frozen face".

The pop idol swears by anti-wrinkle injection Xeomin for improving her frown lines but she will always opt for a more natural look.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: "I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best."

She continued: "Xeomin felt like the safest way to go because it doesn't have any extra ingredients. It's reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have backup."

The 'Beautiful' hitmaker insists expression is important as a pop star.

The singer added: "We like expression, especially in my line of work.

"I don't want to have a frozen face. Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion."

The chart-topping star has always been "a pretty open book" about her appearance and her insecurities.

Asked about her attitude towards cosmetic procedures, Christina told Allure magazine: "I think it's great to share and to be honest and open about what you're doing - in your comfort zone, of course. I've always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks, and things like that.

"But I'm a pretty reserved person when it comes to a lot of things. I think to each their own, and I think we [should] all do what's right for us, so I don't believe in judgement where that's concerned whatsoever."

