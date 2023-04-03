Google is to end its employee perks scheme in an attempt to cut costs.

The tech giant - which employs almost 135,000 full-time staff - has offered their workforce privileges such as free snacks, laundry services, and company lunches but those perks are reportedly about to be stripped away, according to Business Insider.

A memo obtained by the outlet read: "Because equipment is a significant expense for a company of our size, we’ll be able to save meaningfully here. This work is particularly vital because of our recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and our incredible investment opportunities to drive technology forward — particularly in AI."

The outlet went on to claim that the memo stated that the specific cuts will depend on location and Google spokesperson Ryan Lamon later explained that the changes being made are entirely "practical."

He told Gizmodo: "As part of this, we’re making some practical changes to help us remain responsible stewards of our resources while continuing to offer industry-leading perks, benefits, and amenities."