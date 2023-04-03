Specsavers are to offer "exceptional" customer service with the use of new technology.

The optical retail chain - which also offers an audiology service - has teamed up with software giant Valtech as they begin the process of updating the eye and ear health content on their website, ultimately leading to an easier user experience for customers when booking appointments.

James Skinner, Director of Digital Technology at Specsavers, says: “We’re committed to fulfilling our customers’ expectations across their in-store and online buying journeys. Composable technologies help us make these journeys frictionless and ensure we consistently deliver the best experience for our customers.”#

“We can meet the requirements for a particular channel or purpose by bringing together different digital abilities within one digital solution. This is where Valtech’s expertise and involvement in the MACH Alliance makes them the ideal partner to help us achieve our customer orientated digital transformation mission.”

According to Valtech, it is "crucial" that companies work on keeping their loyal customers whilst also attracting new ones and promised that the partnership will make for a tech stratgedy that is built for the future.

Lauren Kluckow, Client Partner at Valtech, says: “Across today’s competitive retail landscape, it’s crucial for brands to provide a seamless and engaging experience to help attract new customers, as well as maintain the loyalty of existing ones.”

“Our partnership will deploy a tech strategy that is built for the future. As a result, Specsavers can deliver a stronger, more simplified, and meaningful customer experience to change the lives of their customers through better sight and hearing. We’re excited to collaborate with the Specsavers team again for the next stage of its digital journey