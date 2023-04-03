A tech startup company has the "potential to revolutionise" the treatment of brain tumours.

QV Bioelectronics, a startup developing an implant that uses electric currents to treat brain tumours, has received £850,000 in funding from Innovate UK via the Combined Investor Partnerships Award and their first implant GRACE - which is aiming to treat glioblastoma - is now in development.

Dr Christopher Bullock, CEO of the Cheshire-based company said: "This award, alongside out latest funding round, will be instrumental in accelerating the development of GRACE. This technology has the potential to revolutionise cancer treatment, and we are thrilled to have Innovate UK’s backing as we work towards making a real difference in the lives of those affected by this devastating disease."

The new funding will go towards trials to test the safety of the treatment, which will aim to target just the cancerous cells within the brain and avoid the healthy cells.

Earlier this year, the company received a £2 million grant in a in a round led by the Fink Family Office and Science Angel Syndicate.

At the time, Dr Johnathan Matlock, co-founder of Science Angel Syndicate said: "The GRACE device that Chris and Richard are developing is the definition of deep science, requiring expertise across multiple disciplines, that when brought together could dramatically improve outcomes for patients with brain tumours. With this funding round, we are helping Chris and Richard move one step closer to the clinic and have set them up to achieve important pre-clinical milestones ahead of a Series A round."

Prior to that cash boost, the company received an investment of £750,000 from Consilience Ventures.