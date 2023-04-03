Nintendo Systems has officially launched.

The video game giant - famed for creating games such as 'Super Mario Bros' and creating the Wii console - announced in November last year that they would be forming a new subsidiary with mobile portal and e-commerce DeNa and now the collaboration has been put in place.

A statement on the site says: “Nintendo Systems was born in April 2023, led by a team of engineers from Nintendo and DeNA to create a system that facilitates the delivery of Nintendo’s entertainment to our customers.

“Amidst the many technological innovations in the world, while valuing the spirit of originality and flexibility, members with various strengths engage in lively discussions and work faithfully to create systems with the aim of achieving great results that cannot be achieved by one person alone."

The statement went on to add that because technology in the gaming industry is "expected to grow" over the coming years, partnership will be driven by a hybrid of knowledge between the two companies.

It continued: "The technology surrounding the Internet is changing at a dizzying pace and increasing in complexity every day. In this context, Nintendo Systems will leverage the relationship of trust between Nintendo and DeNA that has been nurtured through a partnership of over seven years to create new innovations for the world, driven by Nintendo’s originality and DeNA’s knowledge of technology.

"The development of technology in the entertainment industry is expected to continue to grow. We will continue to take on the challenge of bringing smiles to the faces of as many customers as possible through Nintendo’s entertainment by incorporating a diverse range of technologies, from the traditional to the cutting edge.."