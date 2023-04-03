Konami has opened a new studio in Osaka.

The Japanese multinational video game and entertainment company - which is famous for titles based on the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' series as well as 'Yu-Gi-Oh' and 'WSBC Baseball' - has opened a “major production center” in the weeks following its 50th anniversary at the Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South business centre where creators can unleash their "full potential."

In a statement, Konami said: "KONAMI Osaka Studio" is a developmental relocation of the existing studio and comes with the concept of "Creators First." It is characterized by a well-developed environment where creators can demonstrate their full potential and is set up in a location with convenient transportation access. As the major production center in Western Japan, the facility is fully equipped with motion capture equipment and sound studios necessary for product development.

The company went on to add that at the same time as opening the new centre they have increased their base salary for works in order to continue achieving "sustainable growth" within the world of video gaming.

It added: "Furthermore, starting in March 2023, we have substantially raised our base salary.

We have taken various steps to promote management emphasized on human capital, improve employee engagement, and enhance its competitiveness.

In order to achieve further sustainable growth in the significantly expanding "entertainment" field, Konami Group will strengthen its product development capabilities and continue to provide products and services for the next generation."