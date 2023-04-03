The makers of the 'Super Mario Bros: The Movie' wanted to put the franchise into a "new era", according to Anya Taylor-Joy.

The 26-year-old actress voices Princess Peach in the big screen adaptation of the classic Nintendo game and whilst her character is often the "damsel in distress" archetype who is stolen away for the titular Italian plumber to rescue, the blockbuster puts Mario's brother Luigi in her place.

Anya told Digital Spy: "I think it’s ushering it into a new era. I think people are looking forward to seeing characters in a different way that they haven’t before. And we’re in a period of immense shift.When I first came out of this film, I felt so honoured and inspired by seeing this character. I just felt so proud, and she… I don’t know. It’s strange to be inspired by your own character, but I just left so excited for the generation of kids that was going to see a female leader in this way. I thought it was so cool!"

Meanwhile, actor Charlie Day - who plays Luigi - explained that the change works "pretty well" because it gives the movie "different stakes."

He said: "Well, I mean, Luigi in distress, just makes sense. I think it fits his character pretty well And I think, emotionally, for Mario, it’s kind of great. It gives the movie different stakes. And then it’s more active for Princess Peach, which is great.”