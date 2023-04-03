Chris O'Dowd was "shocked" by his wife Dawn O'Porter's reaction to his sex scenes because she just "isn't bothered" them.

The 'Bridesmaids' actor, 43, has been married to writer and TV presenter Dawn, 44, since 2012 and they are parents to two sons together, but Chris admits he's baffled by how little she "gives a s***" about him getting intimate with co-stars onscreen.

He told The Independent newspaper: "I’ve always been shocked by how little she seems to give a s***. I’m not saying I want her to be jealous, but you know... anyway, I don’t know. It doesn’t seem to bother her at all. Genuinely. Not. At. All."

The couple currently split their time between London and the US, but Chris - who left his native Ireland to move to the UK aged 20 - has revealed they are now "slowly moving back to London" and he's looking forward to being able to spend more time with his family back home.

He added: "It has occurred to me that I’ve been an immigrant now for way longer than I was at home, so you do feel like you’re living out of a suitcase at different periods in your life.

"I’ve seen that happen so often that I could kind of characterise that as a default, you know, I’ve had so many uncles and aunts and cousins who’ve left. Half the town leaves, and then comes back. It’s like that, when you’re from a rural west of Ireland place. That made it all sound very much like ‘Hotel California’. ‘You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave'."