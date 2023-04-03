Lamar Odom has invested in three drug treatment centres in California to help "save lives".

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, 43, suffered a near-fatal overdose back in 2015 when he was found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada - going on to experience kidney failure, heart problems and a number of strokes before making a recovery - and now the basketball star decided to pour his money into helping others who are battling drink and drug problems.

A representative for Odom told TMZ: "He wants to help everyone he can. He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others."

The former Los Angeles Lakers star has invested in two detox and residential treatment homes for men and one women's residential treatment home with the facilities located in San Diego, El Cajon and Lemon Grove, California.

It's part of a joint project with Christian hip-hop artist Dontae Ralston and skateboarder Dennis Martinez and the rehab clinic will be named 'Odom Wellness Treatment Centers'.

The sports star's rep told TMZ that Odom plans to be "highly involved" with work at the facilities and is "ready to start saving lives".

Odom is believed to be planning to expand his rehab centre project by opening two more facilities in California - in San Diego and in Calabasas.

The basketball player had split from his wife Khloe at the time of his overdose, but she put divorce proceedings on hold to allow him to recover.

He later opened up about his drug abuse during their marriage on 'TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians' - admitting he put Khloe through hell.

Odom said: "Drugs was my girlfriend. I had a wife..and I had cocaine. For part of our marriage. I had to tell her. We can't hide that forever. Yeah, she did [support me]. I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s***. The things y'all think y'all know is crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is really crazy."