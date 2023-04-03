Brooke Shields says she's "awkward" and always tripping over because her brain is in extreme overdrive.

Despite her on-screen composure, the ‘Blue Lagoon’ actress, 57, added she is nerdy and clumsy as her mind is always on other things.

She told Page Six: “I’ve always been a little awkward. And I’ve always been a studier and a smudgy eye-glass person and tripping (over.)

“My mind is always thinking of so many things that I don’t think about presenting myself.”

Brooke’s film director husband Chris Henchy, 59, with whom she has daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, agreed with his wife in a joint chat with the actress, adding: “She’s very nerdy. She can embarrass the family, laugh at the stupidest jokes.”

But he added about how her down-to-earth nature is loved by his relatives: “One thing with Brooke that I learned whenever I introduced her to people, like, back in the day – my mom and dad and my family, they were like, ‘Um, she’s the most normal.’

“It’s insane that she is as normal as she is. I don’t think I take it for granted.”

The pair spoke in New York at the red carpet premiere of her two-part Disney+ film ‘Pretty Baby’, which exposes Hollywood exploitation and tells how she was raped in her 20s.

Brooke said her youngest daughter wept “a lot” while watching the docuseries, though Rowan was better prepared to handle its contents.

She told Glamour magazine’s editor-in-chief Samantha Barry during a panel talk that followed the premiere of the film about overwhelmed Grier’s emotional reaction to it: “There were a lot of tears. She had a very strong reaction in the beginning and couldn’t finish the film, to be honest.”

Brooke also told how she survived the rape and exploitation she has been subjected to by “compartmentalising” the traumas before finally finding her “voice”.

She added: “I had never seen my whole life in its entirety, start to finish. I’m a very good compartmentalising human being, and that’s how, I think, I stayed alive.

“To look at all of it, to watch the progression of that little girl, and see how her voice changed – you know there’s something really… I’m very proud that I found my voice. You can hear my voice. I’m proud of all the work I’ve done. I’m proud that I’ve come this far.”

Brooke says she wrote to her attacker years later, but he did not reply

In her role in ‘Pretty Baby’ aged 11, Brooke appeared naked as a child prostitute with a 29-year-old Keith Carradine. At 15, she appeared in two more films, ‘Blue Lagoon’ and ‘Endless Love’, that included sex and nudity. She also did a nude photoshoot at age 10. Brooke – who was married to tennis champion Andre Agassi, 52, from 1997 to 1999 before getting wed to screenwriter Chris has said she didn’t lose her virginity until the age of 22 due to a lack of self-confidence.