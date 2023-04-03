Lewis Capaldi suffers panic attacks “every time” he wakes up after a drinking session.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer, 26, who recently moved from mansion to a flat near his favourite pub in Glasgow, said he suffers so-called hangxiety following a night out, as he is plagued with worry he said something stupid or was filmed behaving badly by fans.

Lewis, who suffers ever-worsening Tourette’s syndrome, told The Sun: “Every time I go out boozing properly, I have a panic attack the next day about what I might have said or done that is going to come back to haunt me.

“Maybe someone filmed me being obnoxious.”

But the BRIT Award winner, who has a net worth of around £12 million, stressed he did not want to come across as a moaner.

He added: “It’s not all bad. Obviously, the best thing is having loads of money and success to enjoy!

“Although, I used it to buy a stupid big house and I don’t even live in it because it’s too much effort to tidy. That’s not very showbiz, is it?”

He also said he has become fixated on his music sales figures, like his friends Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John.

Lewis, whose second studio album ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ is out 19 May, said: “I feel a huge amount of pressure over this record – and I’m a bit obsessed over stats at the moment, watching how everything is going and questioning things.

“Ed Sheeran is the same, and so is Elton John. Listen to me, Ed, Elton — what have I become? I’ve got Elton John’s contact details!”

Lewis recently told how he fears the tics he suffers from his Tourette’s syndrome may force him to qt his career, telling The Times: “Right now, the trade-off is worth it, but if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit.

“I hate hyperbole, but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in.”

He added he was “trying to get on top of” the issue, but admitted: “If I can’t, I’m f*****.

“It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction.”