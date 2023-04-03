Nigella Lawson’s former Conservative MP dad Nigel Lawson has died aged 91.

The 63-year-old TV chef’s father, whose death was confirmed on Monday (03.04.23) night, represented the old Leicestershire constituency of Blaby from 1974 to 1992, and served in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet of 1981 to 1989.

Lord Lawson was also Chancellor from 1983 to 1989, and as well as Nigella, had journalist son Dominic, 66, with his first wife Vanessa Salmon, who he married in 1955 before their divorce in 1980.

He joined the House of Lords in 1992 before retiring in January.

Nigella is yet to publicly comment on his death, but among the tributes that flooded in since his death included one from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said: “One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Former PM Boris Johnson hailed Lord Lawson as a “giant” who “helped millions of British people achieve their dreams” through his work on the economy.

He said on Twitter: “Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams.

“He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley tweeted: “Sad news that Nigel Lawson has died.

A true statesman. His contributions to this nation will not be forgotten.”

Tory Chairman Greg Hands praised the late politician’s “clarity of thinking”.

Born in Hampstead, North London, on 11 March, 1932, Lord Lawson completed National Service in the Royal Navy before he became a journalist at the Financial Times in 1956, where his son Dominic later worked.

He unsuccessfully stood in the 1970 general election for the Eton and Slough seat, before he became an MP for Blaby, central Leicestershire.