Brooke Shields fled “butt naked” from the room where she lost her virginity to Dean Cain.

The 57-year-old ‘Blue Lagoon’ actress – who has daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, with her 59-year-old filmmaker husband Chris Henchy – didn’t have sex for the first time until the age of 22 due to a lack of self-confidence, and added she felt “regret” after being intimate with ‘Superman’ actor Dean, now 56.

She says in her new ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ documentary – now streaming on Hulu and in which she reveals how she survived being raped in her 20s – how he was “more comfortable with... the sexual part” of their romance, adding: “I wanted to jump into the personal relationship and the love and the commitment.

“We had to teach each other about each other.”

She also said she didn’t understand her panicked and embarrassed reaction to having sex at first, she now it was the result of “sort of a regret for lost exploration” and the “opportunity to understand my personal sexuality”.

Brooke adds in the two-part docuseries: “I feel bad for that girl. She was old enough to own her own body for real. And… just I couldn’t get there at that moment.”

The actress also speaks at length about being sexualised as a child star, which included her playing a prostitute in 1978’s ‘Pretty Baby’ aged 11, followed by her nude scenes in the ‘Blue Lagoon’ three years later, which she has since said “would not be allowed” today.

She was infamously called “the most famous virgin in the world” when she wrote in her ‘On Your Own’ memoir in 1985 she had yet to have sex.

Brooke said on the ‘Now What? With Brooke Shields’ podcast about regretting the admission: “It was, in hindsight, a bit of a mistake for me to be so open about my virginity because it never left me alone.”