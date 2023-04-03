Lewis Capaldi has been suffering vertigo so severe he called an NHS out-of-hours service to check he wasn’t drastically ill.

The 26-year-old BRIT Awards winner, who last year revealed he suffers unwanted tics from Tourette’s, admitted he is a “huge hypochondriac” and said he used Scotland’s health phone service to reassure himself there wasn’t anything serioulsy wrong with his health.

He told The Times: “For the past few days I’ve had vertigo. I get dizzy and I have to lie down.

“At midnight last night I was on the phone to NHS 24. I needed to hear that something is not terribly wrong with me.

“My Tourette’s I can deal with because I know that it's not life-threatening, the vertigo I think is because I’ve had bronchitis, and I’m coming off the anti-anxiety medicine Sertraline.

“I also have an ear infection. It’s an amalgamation of lots of exciting ailments. Now I’m thinking, what’s next?”

The Times reported Lewis’ nurse mum Carol, 56, questions whether fame is worth it and worries it is changing her son, while his fishmonger dad, Mark, also 56, was also said to have wondered whether “if now might be the time to bow out” for Lewis.

Lewis also said in the chat the twitches he suffers from his Tourette’s are getting so severe he may be forced to axe his career.

He added: “The pressure of the job is the problem. The mammoth tours of enormous venues. The expectations upon me.

“That’s surely anxiety-inducing for anybody, never mind a huge hypochondriac like myself.”