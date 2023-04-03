The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation reportedly paid Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton’s advisers $325,000 for “strategic support”.

Prince Harry, 38, and his 41-year-old wife Meghan – who have children Archie, three, and 21-month-old Lilibet – are said to have given Michelle’s former press secretary $110,000 and one of Hillary’s ex-advisers $215,000 in 2021.

The salaries were revealed in a report on the couple’s tax returns by DailyMail.com, which said: “It’s unclear whether the pair continue to work with Archewell, or whether their work was limited to 2021.”

It said the $110,000 was given to KMLSA LLC, a California-based PR firm run by Katie McCormick Lelyveld, who was former first lady Michelle’s press secretary between 2007 to 2011.

The $215,000 was reportedly given to Invisible Hand LLC, described as a “social impact and culture change agency” run by Genevieve Roth, who was an adviser on Hillary’s 2016 presidential campaign when she ran against Donald Trump.

DailyMail.com said a source stressed Katie McCormick Lelyveld’s political experience “had nothing to do with why she was hired”, and “the couple do not have any political ambitions”.

Tax records have also shown Harry and Meghan have reportedly been working one hour a week at their Archewell Foundation.

And papers obtained by DailyMail.com showed the pair dished out more than $3 million in grants from the good cause after they raised $13 million from two wealthy benefactors.

The figures are according the couple’s newly-released 2021 tax records.

Their tax filing is said to state Archewell’s key mission is to “uplift” and “unite” communities “one act of compassion at a time”.

Harry and Meghan are said to have added in the documents: “Archewell Foundation believes that compassion is the defining cultural force of thee 21st century and, through its work, Archewell Foundation supports a growing community of partner organisations fuelling systemic cultural change.

“Archewell Foundation listens to people and their communities, helps them tell their stories, puts real action behind its words, and spotlights a new generation of leadership.”

Harry and Meghan’s foundation impact report released in January said it helped pay for 12.66 million Covid vaccinations globally while working with anti-poverty charity Global Citizen.

Funds were also given to charities supporting refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine.