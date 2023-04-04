Gerard Piqué has accused Shakira fans who target him with hate of having “no lives”.

The former footballer, 36, who split in June 2022 from the 46-year-old ‘Whenever, Wherever’ singer – with whom he has children Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight – also admitted if he thought about the abuse he got from her followers he would talk his life.

Gerard told broadcaster Gerard Romero about the hatred he’s faced since the break-up: “In the beginning, it was bad and it reached a point where if I had let things get to me, I would have thrown myself off a cliff.”

Hinting he had faced racist abuse, Gerard added: “For example, my ex is Latin American … you can’t imagine (the comments) I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. Millions of barbarities!”

Adding how not caring about the hatred has saved his mental health, Gerard went on: “But I don’t care about any of it. Honestly, not at all because I don’t know them. These people have no lives and why should I care? I’ll never meet them, they’re robots, you know?”

Gerard also said his nonchalance was “healthy” as “if you care about people’s opinions, you’re dead”.

He added: “They want you to worry and when you do, they would have won. You have to show them that you don’t care because it gets them angrier.”

Gerard previously told how he wasn’t sorry for leaving Shakira after 11 years, saying to El Pais: “I keep doing what I want. The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted.

“I want to be faithful to myself.

Shakira, meanwhile, has quit her beloved Barcelona for a new life in Miami with their kids she says is part of her “pursuit of happiness”.

It’s been reported he decision came after she was hit with an “eviction notice” from Gerard’s dad Joan Piqué, who is thought to be the sole director of his son’s holding company, Kerad Holding.

Both El Periodico and La Vanguardia have reported Shakira was told in March she had until this month to leave the mansion in Esplugues de Llobregat where she has lived since she split from ex-footballer Gerard or face a “compensation” payment.

Gerard also recently admitted he had listened to Shakira’s so-called “diss track” that appears to mock him and his new 24-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia.

The singer released the tune ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, which she has said was a cathartic way of expelling her pain over their split.