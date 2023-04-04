Gwyneth Paltrow is "relieved" that her ski trial is over.

The 50-year-old actress was sued by Terry Sanderson for $300,000 over a 2016 collision at Utah's Deer Valley Resort, while she countersued for costs plus a "symbolic" amount of $1, and on Thursday (30.03.23), a jury in Park City, Utah, found the retired optometrist "100 percent" at fault for the accident.

Now, an insider has claimed that even though the 'Shallow Hal' star "couldn't wait" for the trial to be over, she continued to fight because she believed she was innocent.

The source told PEOPLE: "[Gwyneth] is relieved. She couldn't wait for the trial to be over. This is why she fought instead of settling — she felt she did nothing wrong!"

The insider went on to add that Gwyneth - who has Apple, 18, and 16-year-old Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin - managed to catch up with her eldest over the last few days and is in a "much lighter mood" now.

The source added: "Gwyneth caught up with her daughter in Nashville over the weekend. She was very stressed during the trial, but is in a much lighter mood now. Her kids always cheer her up!"

When the verdict was reached, Gwyneth took to social media to note that she was "pleased" with the outcome of the trial.

She said in a statement shared on her Instagram Story: "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity.

"I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

The Goop founder's comments were echoed in a similar statement released by her legal team.

Attorney Steve Owens said: "We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury's thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in—this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right."

After the verdict was announced, Gwyneth crossed the courtroom on her way out and whispered something in Terry's ear.

A source told E! News she said: "I wish you well."