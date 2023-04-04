A TV series based on 'Harry Potter' could be on the way.

The magical book series by J.K Rowling was most famously adapted by Warner Bros into a billion-dollar film franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular boy wizard alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, but now the movie giant is reportedly "in talks" with the best-selling author to bring new adaptations of her novels to its HBO Max streaming service.

According to Deadline, the best-selling author is negotiating a deal that would allow her to serve as a producer on the series, and once her deal is finalised, the project is to look for a writer to adapt the books for TV.

The series - which is reportedly in its nascent stages at present - would follow the general idea that each season would focus on one of the seven novels.

Towards the end of last year, Sarah Aubrey - who serves as HBO Max's head of originals - teased that there was "nothing like" the 'Harry Potter' fanbase so following the success of the documentary 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' to mark the anniversary of the first film, the company were always looking at new ideas for the franchise.

She told Variety: "There's nothing like a 'Harry Potter fan!' in terms of their endless appetite for storytelling and new ways of interacting with these characters. So whether it's the reunion or live events or games, we're very much in the business of creating new content for those fans and thinking what to do next."