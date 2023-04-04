Barbie Ferreira insists she no longer wanted to be the "fat best friend" on 'Euphoria', and has dismissed rumours of a feud with producer Sam Levinson.

The 26-year-old actress - who portrayed Kat Hernandez - has spoken out on her decision to leave the hit HBO teen drama after two seasons and admitted she didn't feel like her character had a place in the show anymore.

Speaking on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, she said: “I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go.

“I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show.”

The 'Nope' actress also insists her exit was a "mutual" decision between her and Sam.

She continued: “I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

Barbie added: “Sam writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don’t think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path. At first, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m a flop. I’m a loser.’ It really has been a good thing."

Rumours have been circulating that she and the producer are locked in a feud - but Barbie insists it doesn't "exist".

She said of the reports: “I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about. I’m of the mindset that if it doesn’t exist I’m not going to address it because then I’m adding fuel to it. It’s taken on a life of its own. Don’t believe everything you read.”

A source recently alleged on 'The Zach Sang Show': “Allegedly, she was having a lot of problems with Sam. Sam is a very specific type of director, and Barbie was just not able to handle it.

“She just couldn’t handle the heat in the kitchen.”

They went on to claim that Sam was making [cast members] cry” and would “scream at them” to “get the emotions out of them while they were on set.”

Bidding her alter ego farewell in a statement on her Instagram Story in August 2022, Barbie said: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.”