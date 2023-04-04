Avril Lavigne's former fiance Mod Sun has changed the name of a song he wrote in her honour after their split.

The couple's engagement was called off in February just days after the musician headed out on his 'God Save the Teen' tour and Mod Sun - real name Derek Smith - finished up his shows in Los Angeles on Sunday (02.04.23) with a concert at Fonda Theatre where he told the audience he was changing the name of his track 'Avril's Song' to 'Los Angeles Song'.

According to PEOPLE, the musician added: "Probably not a good idea to name the song after the person you're with at the time."

The publication reports he also performed the former couple's 2021 duet 'Flames' and became "visibly emotional" when he heard her backing track being played.

TMZ.com reports the star also gave an emotional tribute to the fans who came out and supported him on the six-week tour, telling them they "f****** saved my Goddamn life," during his time on the road.

In a post on Instagram after the show, the star wrote: "LA that was such an amazing end to this tour. I'm just so grateful. I love y'all so much ... Time for a new chapter."

Mod Sun's tour kicked off on February 19 in Sacremento, California just two days before news of the split became public knowledge. Avril, 38, is now rumoured to be dating rapper Tyga.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: "Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple ... there was absolutely no third party involved in the split." The pair started dating in 2021 and became engaged during a trip to Paris, France in March, 2022.