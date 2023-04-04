Austin Butler cast in City on Fire

Austin Butler is to star in 'City on Fire'.

The 31-year-old actor has landed his first starring role since his Oscar-nominated performance in 'Elvis' as crime boss Danny Ryan in the adaptation of Don Winslow's novel.

Austin will serve as a producer on the film from Sony 3000 Pictures alongside David Heyman, Shane Salerno, Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva. The studio has made the project a high priority and are to hold meetings with writers and directors immediately.

'City on Fire' is the first in a trilogy of novels and it is hoped that the movie could be the beginning of a franchise for Butler to appear in.

The trilogy focuses on two criminal empires – one Irish, one Italian – that control New England as an event tears them apart and causes a brutal war.

Austin's character Danny Ryan is forced to grow from a street soldier into a ruthless leader to protect his family, friends and the home he loves.

As he battles the Mafia and the local cops, Danny plans to build a dynasty or die trying.

Winslow expressed delight that Butler has agreed to take leading-man status in the adaptation of his work.

The author said: "Like so many people around the world, I was amazed by Austin Butler's Oscar-nominated performance in 'Elvis'.

"I've had a number of conversations with Austin about this trilogy that I've been working on for almost 30 years of my life, and I have been deeply impressed by his commitment to playing Danny Ryan as well as his passion to also produce the three films with David and Shane and Elizabeth and Marisa."

