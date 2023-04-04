Emily Ratajkowski has hinted she's been secretly dating Harry Styles for two months.

The 31-year-old model was pictured kissing the former One Direction star, 29, after a concert in Tokyo, Japan on March 25 and now it's been revealed she opened up about a hot new romance in a podcast released two weeks earlier on March 9 - in which she gushed about her new man calling him "kind of great".

In her appearance on the 'Going Mental with Eileen Kelly', Emily said: "I just started dating someone that I'm kind of ... like. So that feels different. But yes if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, I would have been absolutely [happy to be single] ... I'm just like 'oh well, he's kind of great'."

Emily also described her perfect partner, saying: "What do I look for in a partner? I like someone that is very independent. I think, for that me, that's very important because I do have like a full life ... I'm hoping that dating someone that has more of their own like confidence and life will help with preventing that [issues she had before] ... I look for good-hearted people, people who are thoughtful, people who have good politics ... similar interests."

She added: "I really would like somebody who is capable of taking care of me in the way I feel I am capable of taking care of other people .. "

A source previously told Us Weekly the budding romance between Emily and Harry isn't serious yet, saying: “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious. She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.” The insider also suggested Harry had his eye on Emily long before they were seen kissing.

The source added: “Harry has always been very attracted to Emily,” and said he was “thrilled” about “hooking up” with the model.

Since spitting from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 after four years of marriage, the 'Blurred Lines' beauty, who has two-year-old son Sylvester with her estranged spouse, has been romantically linked to 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson and comedian Eric Andre.