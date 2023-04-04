Ariana Grande says filming 'Wicked' has been a "healing" experience.

The 29-year-old pop star/actress is playing Glinda The Good Witch in an upcoming film version of the hit stage show which is going to be released in two parts and she's been busy filming in the UK - and Ariana has now gushed about her love for the project insisting it has helped her in ways she couldn't have imagined.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Savouring every millisecond left with my Glinda (although she'll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day.

"'I am so grateful, I don't know what to do or say … to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one … to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed … to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets."

She went on to add: "To work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces … To be lead by the most thoughtful, brilliant, compassionate and warmest possible director on this planet, my other Ozian best friend ever Jon [director Jon M. Chu] ... to be transforming and healing parts of me that I never knew needed it. Or maybe did."

Ariana is believed to be living in London while working on the two-part movie with reports suggesting she's rented a plush mansion in the north of the UK capital.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper: "Ariana is renting a stunning house in one of the capital’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. "But anyone who thinks they might catch a glimpse of her has no chance, as the place she has found is like a fortress. "The home has private grounds and is well out of reach of other people, so she’ll be able to totally switch off after filming ... No expense has been spared in the house. It really is like a palace."

The singer will play Glinda The Good Witch in the forthcoming two films, which will be released in December 2024 and December 2025. The '7 Rings' hitmaker saw off competition from Amanda Seyfried to land the role.