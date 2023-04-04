Scarlett Johansson's 'ego is too fragile' for social media

Published
2023/04/04 11:00 (BST)

Scarlett Johansson says her "ego is too fragile" for social media.

The 38-year-old 'Black Widow' star doesn't have a presence on sites like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram because she finds the sites are too addictive and worries she would get "completely absorbed" by it all - so she's chosen to stay away.

Speaking on 'The Skinny Confidential Him and Her' podcast, Scarlett explained: "I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media. My ego is too fragile. I can't deal with it. My brain is too fragile. I'm like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety ... that [reading the comments] would give me so much anxiety. I can't ... "

Scarlett went on to reveal she had Instagram for several days and stepped away after realising she'd become hooked on snooping on other people's lives.

She said: "I had Instagram once for like three days when I restarted realising that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page, someone who worked for a friend of mine. I now know you have a Pitbull and two daughters and you live in like Burbank ... I just waited 17 minutes of time, I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog, and change my life in all these ways. I felt so bad like I was missing out on this random person's life. I can't do it. I'm too fragile. I have too much anxiety about other things."

However, Scarlett still has moments when she considers getting on TikTok, she added: "I mean it's definitely fun. TikTok every time I see it in the office I become like a three year old with their mom’s phone, where I get completely absorbed into it. So that’s why I know I can’t have it."

© BANG Media International

scarlettjohansson

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended