Scarlett Johansson says her "ego is too fragile" for social media.

The 38-year-old 'Black Widow' star doesn't have a presence on sites like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram because she finds the sites are too addictive and worries she would get "completely absorbed" by it all - so she's chosen to stay away.

Speaking on 'The Skinny Confidential Him and Her' podcast, Scarlett explained: "I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media. My ego is too fragile. I can't deal with it. My brain is too fragile. I'm like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety ... that [reading the comments] would give me so much anxiety. I can't ... "

Scarlett went on to reveal she had Instagram for several days and stepped away after realising she'd become hooked on snooping on other people's lives.

She said: "I had Instagram once for like three days when I restarted realising that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page, someone who worked for a friend of mine. I now know you have a Pitbull and two daughters and you live in like Burbank ... I just waited 17 minutes of time, I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog, and change my life in all these ways. I felt so bad like I was missing out on this random person's life. I can't do it. I'm too fragile. I have too much anxiety about other things."

However, Scarlett still has moments when she considers getting on TikTok, she added: "I mean it's definitely fun. TikTok every time I see it in the office I become like a three year old with their mom’s phone, where I get completely absorbed into it. So that’s why I know I can’t have it."