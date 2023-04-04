Alexandra Burke is pregnant with her second baby.

The 34-year-old ‘Hallelujah’ singer announced she was expecting again with footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph, 35, on her Instagram on Tuesday (04.04.23), eight months after they had their first child together.

Alexandra captioned a set of snaps of them messing around topless in blue jeans, with her baby bump on display as she is only wearing a white bra in the images: “We are so excited to do this all again.”

The couple have still not revealed their first child’s name or gender, but Alexandra has nicknamed the baby “Grape”.

Announcing the arrival of her first child in July 2022, ‘X Factor’ winner Alexandra said alongside an image of the newborn’s feet on her Instagram: “Welcome to the world our little grape.

“We already love you more than words can say.”

Alexandra wept on ‘Loose Women’ last year as she explained why she had not revealed the name and gender of her child, saying: “I come from ‘X Factor’ and I’m very grateful for the platform.

“In the process of being who I am… the impact on them is hard.

“They never asked for it, I asked for it... I want to protect the baby as much as I can.”

She added she would leave it up to the child when they were old enough to decide if they wanted to join her in the spotlight.

Alexandra sparked rumours she had secretly married AFC Bournemouth player Darren with a Mother’s Day post in which she called him “hubby”.

She said on her Instagram in a message to her firstborn: “My first Mother’s Day as your mama… feeling very blessed. Can’t thank the hubby enough for making me feel so special and loved.

“My little baby Grape – thank you for making me a better person. For making me the best version of myself and showing up in ways I thought I never could… I am so lucky to be your mum.”

Alexandra and Darren confirmed they were an item in June 2021, after the singer’s break-up in 2019 from her 26-year-old footballer ex-fiancée Josh Ginnelly.