Pregnant Lindsay Lohan has celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Bader Shammas after saying she can’t wait for their baby to arrive.

The ‘Mean Girls’ actress, 36, who announced on March 14 she was expecting her first child with financier Bader, also 36, who she quietly married last year, marked the date in an Instagram post on Monday. (03.04.23)

She said alongside a snap of the couple hugging on a clifftop walk: “April 3, 2023, 1 year today, Happy Anniversary.”

The star also recently posted a picture of a white baby grow emblazoned with the message: “Coming soon.”

She captioned the image: “We are blessed and excited,” signing off the note with emojis of praying hands, a white heart, child’s face and baby bottle.

Before their marriage was reported last July, Lindsay and Bader sparked speculation they had exchanged vows in a series of photos shared on the actress’ Instagram.

She captioned them: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.

“I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”

A representative for Lindsay told Page Six she is “feeling great” and is “thrilled” with the prospect of becoming a mum.