Paul Burrell is celebrating finishing his cancer treatment.

The 64-year-old former royal butler, who famously worked for Princess Diana, was diagnosed with prostate cancer last summer and underwent three weeks of radiotherapy sessions at The Christie hospital in Macclesfield, and has now revealed his treatment course is over and he got to ring the celebratory bell as he left the building.

He shared a video of the moment on Instagram, saying: "Today was my very last radiotherapy session here at the Christie in Macclesfield and I just want to thank all the wonderful staff here for their incredible professionalism."

Paul then rang the bell three times to signify the end of his treatment sessions at the hospital.

He added in the Instagram caption: "The radiotherapy treatment for my prostate cancer is now complete... onwards and upwards! I cannot thank the staff at The Christie enough. Their support throughout the process has been absolutely incredible... . and men over 50, please ask your GP for a PSA test!"

The former 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant recently opened up about cancer treatment and admitted he was feeling nervous about the future.

He told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "It's a little bit scary. I’m apprehensive because I don’t know what to expect and I don’t know what the outcome is going to be. I’ll go for a two-hour procedure and they will inject radium into my prostate. My recovery will be for the rest of that week. And then for the next three weeks I will have to go to radiotherapy appointments – to kill it from the outside as well as the inside. Hopefully, at the end of that period I’ll be all clear."

Paul also revealed the hormone treatment he had been receiving had been playing with his emotions: "I get so emotional because of the hormone therapy, which she said I’ll have to continue after the operation. I’m going to be a mess for a very long time. But you have to trade off certain things to get to a point of living."