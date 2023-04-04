Nintendo is offering owners of its Joy-Con controllers free repairs in the UK and Switzerland.

The tech giant - which has been involved in a class-action lawsuit regarding the issue with the analogue drift stick - has announced that the primary controllers for the Nintendo Switch console can be fixed for responsiveness syndrome after a large number of users reported the issue.

It's even going to repair controllers with "wear and tear", but not those “opened, modified or repaired” by a third party.

An update on Nintendo's support page read: “Until further notice, Nintendo will not charge you in the European Economic Area (EEA), UK and Switzerland for the repair of the responsiveness syndrome irrespective of whether this is caused by a defect or by wear and tear."

Nintendo's President Shuntaro Furukawa previously issued an apology to customers for the issues caused.

During a Q+A translated by Kotaku in 2020, he said: “Regarding the Joy-Con, we apologise for any trouble caused to our customers.

“We are continuing to aim to improve our products, but as the Joy-Con is the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the United States and this is still a pending issue, we would it like to refrain from responding about any specific actions.”