CD Projekt Red has plans to keep expanding 'The Witcher' and 'Cyberpunk 2077' "beyond the games field".

In its latest financial report, the video developer has revealed it has "invested" in plans to bring the role-playing games to different "areas" outside of video games.

Part of a document obtained by gamerant.com read: "The intellectual property rights vested in CD PROJEKT are primarily related to the universe of "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk 2077". For each of them CD PROJEKT has procured the acquisition of intellectual property rights beyond the games field, which in the long run will facilitate the development of our IP also in areas other than just video games."

Fans already have a 'Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City' board game on the way from CD Projekt and CMON.

And the Netflix anime web series 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners', which is based on the game, was released last year.