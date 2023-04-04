The 'Splatoon 3' European Championship 2023 territories have been unveiled.

Nintendo has announced its major tournament, which will see teams in 12 European regions "splat it out" in "regional tournaments that combine both Turf War and Anarchy Battle modes."

Each regional champion will progress to the live grand final towards the end of 2023, where they will go head-to-head in a bid to lift the Splatoon 3 European Championship trophy.

The popular third-person shooter game, which was released for the Nintendo Switch on September 9, 2022, shifted a whopping 3.45 million units in Japan alone within the first three days of release.

The 12 territories are:

United Kingdom and Ireland

France

Germany

Spain

Portugal

Italy

Poland

Netherlands

Belgium

Austria

Switzerland

The Nordics, comprising Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden