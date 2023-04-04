Robyn Lawley was "just furious" when she heard that Victoria's Secret fashion show was making a comeback.

The lingerie brand's chief financial officer Timothy Johnson revealed in March that a "new version" of the show will arrive later in 2023 after it went on hiatus in 2018 but with a more diverse range of body sizes this time round and the 33-year-old supermodel "rolled her eyes" when she heard the news as she questioned why that was never the case to begin with.

She told Stellar magazine: "I rolled my eyes massively. I thought, ‘Why didn’t they include curve [models] in the 2018 show?’ It was like they reverted to skinnier [models]. I was just furious. I knew girls who were going through [castings for the show], personal friends who were starving themselves; I knew the situation on an inside level. It was making me more angry. They weren’t fit and healthy, they were starving. [The show is] making this pedestal for teenage girls. I want [the modelling industry] to be more size diverse and age diverse … The day will come, I hope. My body size is still a challenge in this industry."

When the show was cancelled after the 2018 event, the former Sports Illustrated cover star - who has eight-year-old daughter Ripley with her partner Everest Schmidt - started a campaign encouraging women to boycott the brand for the sake of future generations.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Victoria Secret have dominated the space for almost 30 years by telling women there is only one kind of body beautiful. - you can read more in the link of my bio why it’s so important to encourage diversity for our future daughters sake. Until Victoria’s Secret commits to representing ALL women on stage, I am calling for a complete boycott of this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. It’s time Victoria’s Secret recognized the buying power and influence of women of ALL ages, shapes, sizes, and ethnicities."(sic)