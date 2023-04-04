King Charles is featured in a new Top Trumps card game to mark his upcoming coronation.

The new monarch, 74, is part of the 'Kings and Queens Top Trumps', released ahead of his crowning on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey, and which features rulers from across the years including his late mother Queen Elizabeth as well as King Henry VIII and Queen Victoria.

A statement from the manufacturer said: "This pack of Top Trumps takes you on a journey from ancient kings of Saxon times, to seminal Tudor decisions, the rise and fall of royal figures, and the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Find out about their children, the length of time they held on the throne, their hunger for military machinations, and the age they survived to.

"The pack features memorable monarchs from throughout the ages such as Queen Victoria, Henry VIII, Elizabeth I and many more, now's the perfect opportunity to brush up on your dates and battles, and uncover precisely how the throne has endured a myriad of historical moments.

"Whether you're rooting for Richard III or cheering on Charles I, there can only be one Top Trump, so shuffle your deck and get started."

In the pack, King Charles III is given a Top Trumps rating of 68 - putting him below Queen Elizabeth who has a rating of 70 and ahead of Henry VIII who slumps behind with 56.

Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75, is also featured in the pack and has a healthy Top Trumps rating of 54.

The card game is available from Amazon for £6.