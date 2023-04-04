Alec Baldwin has been wished “peace through all of it” by wife Hilaria on his 65th birthday.

The actor, who recently made his first court appearance on his involuntary manslaughter charge over the fatal ‘Rust’ film set shooting, was seen smiling, bearded and looking slim in a snap posted by yoga instructor Hilaria, 39, on her Instagram on Monday (03.04.23), which showed the couple surrounded by their seven children.

Hilaria, who married Alec in 2012 and has supported him throughout the fallout from the ‘Rust’ tragedy, captioned the image: “A photo of our wildness, just as we are.

“May this year bring you peace, health, and happiness. We feel lucky to be by your side…through all of it. Happy birthday, Alec – we love you.”

Hilaria is seen in the snap looking away from the camera at the pair’s youngest child, five-month-old Ilaria, who they had in September 2022.

The pair are also parents to Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, as well as two-year-old Eduardo and María.

And Alec has daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, who is currently expecting her first child, with his 69-year-old former wife Kim Basinger.

The ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ actor is next set to appear in court on May 3 for a two-week preliminary hearing, which is set to decide whether there is enough evidence for the ‘Rust’ shooting case to go to trial.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot on the New Mexico set of the film on 21 October, 2021, after Alec’s prop gun discharged a live round and struck her in the chest.

Alec was initially facing up to five years in prison, but the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office later announced they were dropping the gun enhancement charge against him.

He still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting, which would carry a lesser sentence of 18 months if convicted.

Before he was charged, Alec denied any responsibility for Hutchins’ death and argued that he didn’t even pull the prop gun’s trigger.

He was due in court on 24 February over the involuntary manslaughter charge, but entered a not guilt pleas and waived his right to a first appearance in a courtroom.

He last year settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Halyna’s family before filing a negligence suit against four crew members, with his complaint alleging several crew members failed to maintain safety on set by handing him a loaded gun.