Donald Trump has lashed out after a report said he will face 34 felony charges for falsification of business records in connection to his alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

An article by Yahoo News also said the former US president, 76, will not be made to have a mugshot, wear handcuffs or be placed in a prison cell before he is led into a New York City to be arraigned on Tuesday (04.04.23) at 2.15pm ET.

Trump, who is staying at Trump Tower in New York City ahead of his historic arraignment as the only ex-American commander-in-chief to face criminal charges, called for District Attorney Alvin Bragg to “indict himself” as he accused him of handing the indictment plans to Yahoo journalist Michael Isikoff.

Trump raged on his Truth Social platform in an attack that also targeted Mr Bragg’s wife: “Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me. I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he.

“This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF.

“He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!”

Trump went on: “D.A. BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment.

“There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury. No Crime by Trump.

“What a MESS. Bragg should resign, NOW!”

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, 49, reportedly consulted with the Secret Service and New York City court officials and decided there was no reason to put Trump through the normal procedure of being cuffed and having a mugshot taken.

Michael Isikoff is a veteran reporter who now works for Yahoo News after working as the national investigative correspondent for NBC News.

He had the scoop of Monica Lewinsky’s affair with Bill Clinton, but Newsweek's editors declined to go ahead, and it was instead filed on the Drudge Report.

Michael said in a report on Monday (03.03.23) into the Trump case there would be 34 charges against the ex-president.

He added all would be felonies, for falsification of business records, citing

“a source who has been briefed on the procedures for the arraignment of the former president”.

Law enforcement is on high alert and barricades have been erected around Trump Tower and Manhattan Criminal Court where Trump will appear before Judge Juan Merchan.