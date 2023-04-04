Carrie Hope Fletcher has told how she frolicked at a nudist beach with her husband Joel Montague.

The 30-year-old West End actress and author – the sister of McFly singer Tom Fletcher – said letting it all hang out at a naturist resort while they were on holiday in Croatia was “incredible”.

She told her sister-in-law Giovanna Fletcher, 38, on the fifth episode of Walt Disney Travel Company’s celebrity podcast ‘Journey to the Magic’, which will be released on Wednesday (05.04.23): “For the first time in my life we went to a nudist bathing area and the best part about it was that there was no one else there.

“It was super giggly and it was by the sea so every time a boat went past I was like, ‘Oh’, suddenly pulling the towel up over myself.

“It was very funny but there were ladders built into the sea in this area so it was encouraging you to swim naked in the sea. And it was the most amazing thing I’ve ever done. It was incredible.”

Giovanna asked: “Do you arrive to a nudist beach clothed and then… ?”

Carrie replied: “Yes, you don’t strip off in your hotel and walk through the lobby. So we went clothed.”

When Giovanna also asked: “Did you swim in the sea naked?”, Carrie said: “Yeah! It was incredible. And the fact there was like no one else there as well. There was like one other couple that we saw there on the whole holiday.”

Carrie and ‘Hamilton’ actor Joel, 36, secretly got married a few days before Valentine’s Day after they eloped to Gretna Green after dating for less than a year.

They tied the knot at the iconic Blacksmiths Shop in the famous Scottish village with only a couple of witnesses, a photographer and the registrar present.

Carrie added on Giovanna’s podcast she “can’t wait” to go to Disney World with Joel as it’s one of her favourite spots – which she has visited around 24 times.

She said: “Walt Disney World I've been to 23 or 24 times. Disneyland Paris I've been to three times, this will be my fourth time there.

“I’ve been to LA once and the cruise. So whatever that is added up I can’t do maths and I lost count.

“I can't wait (to go with Joel) because we're so into Disney and we’ve had all of those experiences growing up and having that nostalgia of going to Disney parks when we were little.

“We’ve grown up with that magic so now we have the chance to share because we have traditions, we have like rides that we do first.”

A new episode from the six-part ‘Journey to the Magic’ podcast will be released every Wednesday and are available on multiple podcast platforms and to watch on the Disney UK YouTube channel.